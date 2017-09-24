Trump RantedÂ About Kneeling NFL Players. Obama Praised 'Their Right' To Protest. | HuffPost

As President Donald Trump’s criticism of athletes who kneel during the national anthem receives widespread condemnation, it’s worth taking a look at how then-President Barack Obama addressed protesting sports figures last year.

Trump said Friday that any athlete like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem at NFL games last season to protest police brutality, was a “son of a bitch” who should be fired, unleashing a storm of criticism from NFL players, the league and others.

Almost exactly a year ago, Obama offered a nuanced insight into Kaepernick’s protests.