Justin Trudeau wants to raise his sons as feminists. New research backs him up

From the first pink or blue babygro, parents treat boys and girls differently. It might be a conscious thing, it might not. But it has a major role to play in shaping children's futures.

By encouraging timeworn stereotypes – giving girls dolls to play with, or telling boys not to cry – we are reinforcing society’s expectations of gender roles.

It's a matter close to many hearts, including that of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is credited with creating the world’s first gender-balanced cabinet after he took power in 2015, and has campaigned on the importance of getting women into high-powered roles.

The BBC recently followed a social experiment which attempted to find out what happens when you iron out the differences in the way boys and girls are treated.

Bikers and babydolls

Working with the London Psychometric Lab at University College London, the programme assessed differences in boys’ and girls’ behaviour and psychological traits, from confidence to self-esteem, empathy and social skills.

While the experiment didn’t look to provide a definitive solution to inequality between men and women, it did demonstrate how unconscious gender bias can be. For example, when boys wore girl’s clothing and vice versa, unknowing adults automatically gave the “girls” dolls to play with, while the “boys” were encouraged to ride bikes.

It also showed how children, even those as young as seven, are already influenced by stereotypes. One boy claimed men were better because they were “stronger and had more jobs”, while another stated that boys shouldn’t cry.