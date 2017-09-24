More Athletes Across Country Take A Knee Supporting Right To Protest « CBS Detroit

The showing of support continued in major league and even high school sports in support of Colin Kaepernick’s silent, non-violent protest during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have refused to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest of the treatment of blacks by police. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the trend last year when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, hasn’t been signed by an NFL team for this season.