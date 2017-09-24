Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 222 Seeds: 5949 Comments: 83274 Since: Jan 2009

More Athletes Across Country Take A Knee Supporting Right To Protest « CBS Detroit

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: detroit.cbslocal.com
Seeded on Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The showing of support continued in major league and even high school sports in support of Colin Kaepernick’s silent, non-violent protest during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have refused to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest of the treatment of blacks by police. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the trend last year when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, hasn’t been signed by an NFL team for this season.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor