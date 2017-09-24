High School Boys Make 'Rape' Joke At Breast Cancer Awareness Football Game | HuffPost

Four South Carolina students recently spelled out the word “rape” with spray painted letters on their chests as an apparent joke during a football game for their district’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

The incident occurred during Westside High School’s football game Friday against rival high school D.W. Daniel. Kyle Newton, the director of external affairs for the school district, told HuffPost that the four boys (two sophomores and two seniors) were part of a larger group that spelled out “BUMP CANCER” for the awareness event.