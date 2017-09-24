GOP's Latest healthcare Plan Ensures The Elderly Die Terrible Deaths Completely Broke

The GOP is continuing to push ahead with their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, even though doing so would threaten the lives of untold numbers of people who have been helped by the measure. Not only that, they are continuing to push ahead with their plans even though they are — unsurprisingly — monumentally unpopular.

There is now a new study out from the senior Americans’ advocates at the AARP that gives some grim details about how the GOP’s plans impact older Americans. The latest version of the GOP’s ObamaCare repeal efforts is known as the “Graham-Cassidy bill,” after the two Senators responsible for it, Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy. There’s little difference between it and other versions of the GOP’s efforts, including, for example, a provision to turn Medicaid funding to states into block grants — and eventually, cut it off.

The new study from the AARP states that the GOP’s efforts to save the government and insurance companies money could make health coverage literally unaffordable for large numbers of older Americans.