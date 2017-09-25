Foreign policy experts 'baffled' by Trump's decision to include US ally Chad on the new travel ban list

oon after President Donald Trump’s White House released their updated travel ban list, people familiar with foreign policy noticed something strange — Chad, a Central African country and major US ally in the fight against Boko Haram, had been included on the list.

According to BuzzFeed News, some diplomats — and Chad itself — are wondering if the Trump administration made a mistake by including the country.

In a statement released Monday, Chad’s government said they were “baffled” and “astonished” to learn that Chadians would not be permitted to enter the United States due to the “strong relationship between the two countries, particularly in the fight against terrorism.”