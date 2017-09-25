WATCH: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes a knee alongside entire team in defiance of Trump

The Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones took a knee prior to the national anthem on Monday in their game against the Arizona Cardinals, SB Nation reports.

The team, their coach Jason Garrett and their owner stood with linked arms during the anthem itself, both moves in defiance of President Donald Trump’s pointed remarks at athletes who protest police brutality on the field.

Jones previously supported Trump, and donated $1 million to his inauguration. He was also reportedly critical of players who “took a knee” prior to the president’s comments last Friday.