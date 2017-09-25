Ex-NAACP head shames Trump's 'anthem tantrum': His 'serially racist behavior' outs him as a white supremacist

President Donald Trump may not be an out-and-out white supremacist, but one former NAACP president said that he isn’t convincing anyone he’s not racist with his behavior.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, former NAACP president Cornell William Brooks said that Trump is “making the case” for people who call him a racist.

“When you refer to Nazis and white supremacists as fine people, when you re-tweet things from white supremacist websites, when you appoint Steve Bannon as a presidential adviser, when you engage in this wrong-headed philosophy of birtherism, Brooks said, it “makes the case” for the president being a racist.

“The president has engaged in serially racist behavior,” he continued.