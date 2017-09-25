Newsvine

'Make America straight again': LGBTQ students told to kill themselves during football homecoming parade

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
A high school in Kansas has launched an investigation into students who jeered and pelted LGBTQ classmates with candy while they marched in the homecoming parade.

According to Fox4KC, the Gender and Sexuality Alliance of Olathe Northwest High School was taking part in a homecoming parade only to be abused by fellow students who yelled “Make Olathe Northwest straight again” and told to kill themselves.

“People were throwing things at us, and I did hear a few words shouted at us kind of along of the lines of ‘Make America straight again,'” explained one student who didn’t want to show her face out of fear of retribution. “We were expecting to have fun and just walk around and show our pride.”

