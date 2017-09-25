Newsvine

WATCH: Rob Reiner smacks down Tucker Carlson for belittling importance of Russia's election meddling

Filmmaker Rob Reiner handed it to Tucker Carlson Thursday when the Fox News host tried to belittle the importance of Russia’s invasion in the U.S. election.

Carlson began by wondering why Reiner wasn’t demanding Trump send in the F-15 fighters to bomb St. Petersburg if his new ad says “we’re at war.” Reiner tried to explain that it’s a cyber war, which Carlson refuted.

“If you watch the entire video, it talks about cyberwarfare” Reiner explained. “It talks about how he was able to use the internet and cyber tools to attack the U.S. democracy, which is what they did.”

Carlson told Reiner that he should clarify in the video “we’re not really at war,” dismissing the hacking of a democracy as a serious issue.

