Renowned NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. declared his support for peaceful protesters in a tweet Monday hours after an unprecedented show of solidarity among NFL players who knelt and linked arms in response to President Trump's criticism of national anthem protests.
Earnhardt's tweet, which garnered more than 123,000 likes, was a quote from former President John F. Kennedy about the dangers of limiting peaceful protests.
Trump NFL Attack: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Backs Peaceful Protests | Time.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:33 AM
