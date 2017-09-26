History Behind Photo of Martin Luther King, Kr. Kneeling | Time.com

A photo of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other marchers for civil rights kneeling in prayer Selma, Alabama has gone viral in the wake of President Donald Trump's ongoing criticism of professional athletes who kneel in protest during the National Anthem.

The image, taken in 1965, shows King leading a prayer after a group of protesters were arrested during a march to the Dallas County Alabama courthouse. Around 250 people were arrested during the demonstration, which was part of a push to get African Americans in Selma registered to vote. Among those praying with King is Ralph Abernathy, a fellow minister and leader of the Civil Rights movement.

The photo been shared by both the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and the civil rights leader's youngest child, Bernice King, on social media.