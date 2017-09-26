Newsvine

The Girl God : Call for Submissions: The Abuse After the Abuse: How Men use Money to Destroy Women

The Girl God is accepting submissions for our upcoming book about the widespread financial abuse of women: The Abuse After the Abuse:  How Men use Money to Destroy Women. Financial abuse goes hand-in-hand with 98% of domestic violence cases, as well as many marriages and divorces throughout the world - and yet it is rarely talked about. We want to hear from women about their experiences with this kind of abuse by intimate male partners, past and present. Personal essays (up to 1,500 words), poetry and (black and white) art are welcome. Selected contributors will receive a copy of the book when it is published. Scheduled publication: 2018 Please send your submissions to trista@girlgod.org by October 31, 2017.

