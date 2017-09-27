Man Holding Confederate Flag Beer Koozie Finds NFL Protests Disrespectful To Flag

A man from Wetumpka, Alabama, holding a Confederate flag beer Koozie, announced this week that he finds NFL flag protests “Extremely disrespectful.”

Jake Buxton, 42, shook his head and looked into his beer, stating, “These thugs who refuse to stand during the national anthem are acting like Goddamn children – don’t they know what their military fights for?” Buxton then took a sip from his Limited Edition Bud Light American Flag can.