Who Is "Baked Alaska"? The Alt-Right Troll Was Shut Down By 3 Women He Had Been Harassing

In perhaps the most satisfying thing you'll see on the internet today, alt-righter Tim Gionet, aka "Baked Alaska," to those familiar with his online persona, reportedly attempted to harass a group of women outside of a club and got shut down when he tried to put his phone in their faces. One of the women then proceeds to break his "brand-new iPhone 7."

In the video posted by Vic Berger on Twitter, Gionet is seen approaching three women outside of a club and starts filming them without their permission. When he's recognized by one of the women, Gionet denies that he's a white supremacist, even though he admits that he attended the Charlottesville rally "for free speech."

When one of the women tells him repeatedly that she doesn't want to be on camera and pushes his phone away, Gionet says, "You can't touch my property or me," stating that he's on a public street, and so he can film whatever he wants. She then swats the phone out of his hand when he refuses to stop filming her, and he complains that she broke his phone. "Not my problem," she replies, eventually entering the club with her friends.