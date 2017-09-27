Newsvine

RSC chief calls women in group 'eye candy' | TheHill

Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.), chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee (RSC), on Tuesday described women in his conservative caucus as the group's "eye candy."

Walker made the remark, about two minutes into his presentation outside the Capitol, as other members of the group prepared to talk about their priorities, and as Walker promised that the large group of GOP lawmakers would take a more public role in national debates.

"The accomplished men and women of the RSC. And women. If it wasn’t sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we'll leave that out of the record, are not attention seekers," Walker said.

