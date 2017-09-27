Missouri bar owner crafts 'Lynch Kaepernick' doormat — and claims 'it's not a race thing'

A Missouri bar owner is being criticized for a “Lynch Kaepernick” message posted outside his establishment.

Jason Burle, owner of the S.N.A.F.U. Bar in Lake Ozark, ordered Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick NFL jerseys, which he taped down as “doormats” in a manner that read, “Lynch Kaepernick.” Burle was angry with NFL players taking a knee to bring attention to racism in policing, KXAN reports.