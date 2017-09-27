'He-peating;' Term Describes Men Repeating, Crediting Off Women's Ideas

Many a woman has been in this exact situation: We’ll make a suggestion in the workplace or some other collaborative setting, get shut down for whatever reason (maybe the idea sounded bad coming from our shrill voices? Maybe our shrill voices weren’t loud enough to hear over all other meeting noise?), then watch in silent resentment as a male colleague not only repeats this same idea, he gets credit for it.

It’s embarrassing, infuriating, and also finally, finally has a name: he-peating.