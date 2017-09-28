A former Breitbart News writer is launching a radio show for Russian propaganda network Sputnik.
“I’m on the Russian payroll now, when you work at Sputnik you’re being paid by the Russians,” former Breitbart investigative reporter Lee Stranahan told me. “That’s what it is. I don’t have any qualms about it. Nothing about it really affects my position on stuff that I’ve had for years now.”
From Breitbart to Sputnik - The Atlantic
Seeded on Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:32 PM
