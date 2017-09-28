Newsvine

Trump infuriated, embarrassed and pissed after backing Alabama loser - CNNPolitics

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley
Seeded on Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:44 PM
Returning from a high-dollar fundraiser in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, an infuriated President Donald Trump watched aboard Air Force One as Fox News called the Alabama Senate primary for Roy Moore against Trump's favored candidate, Luther Strange.

What ensued was a barrage of angry venting at his political team and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had consolidated establishment GOP support behind Strange.
Trump, officials and informal advisers say, felt misled by McConnell and his political team, who encouraged him to endorse and campaign for Strange.

