Sexual slurs against women are no laughing matter | Barbara Ellen | Opinion | The Guardian

Some of you may have heard about TV presenter Charlie Vernon, who was broadcasting on shopping channel Gems TV, when, via her earpiece, a male colleague called her a "fucking big whore" and a "big bitch". Eventually, Vernon gave him the finger, which was seen by viewers (she says that she did not realise she was still on air). Vernon was sacked and ended up turning to a tribunal, where she lost her case for unfair dismissal but won for sexual harassment.

Vernon said: "There's always the odd distraction joke during transmission among the camera crews, but it's usually innocent and friendly." She was upset by the crude language, which sounds understandable, not to mention familiar to many women who find themselves fending off such "banter". Why is it some men still think that insulting women sexually is a great way, indeed the only way, of finding out if they have a sense of humour?