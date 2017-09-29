Australian homophobia is deeply rooted in its colonial past | Rodney Croome | Opinion | The Guardian

hy are the basic rights of LGBTI Australians being put to a nonbinding, nonsensical national survey? Why is the no case predicting the end of the world and posturing as the victim? Why is there suddenly so much cruelty and hate in a nation renowned for tolerance?

There are plenty of easy and obvious answers: the argument against allowing same-sex couples to marry is lost so the no case is fearmongering on every issue but the actual one; the right of the Liberal party is using marriage equality to stage an insurgency against the moderates; Australia has caught a cultural war fever from America’s homophobic sneezing.

Rocks thrown through windows amid spate of homophobic attacks

Read more

But none of this explains why gay people marrying is the issue among so many that has driven the right to such extreme action and rhetoric.

I agree with Salmon Rushdie: “Even if prejudice has roots in all societies, each malodorous flowering of the plant occurs in specific historical, political and economic circumstances.”