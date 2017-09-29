With so much bad news, good to focus on the positive. Over the past 30 years, this sceptred isle has become more tolerant on the issues of sex, sexuality and abortion. According to the National Centre for Social Research, we are less racially prejudiced than we were four years ago. Save for a blip in 2011, the number of Britons who would readily describe themselves as racially prejudiced has been declining for decades. Enjoy the glow for a moment: after that, things become more disheartening, certainly more complicated.

I was accused of saying all white people are racist. This is what happened next...

Jason Osamede Okundaye

Read more

One in four, a quarter of those polled by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), admit that they are prejudiced to some degree against people of other races. Some of this relates to pigmentation, but for many race appears to be a proxy aversion to people of a different religion and culture, ie Muslims – a quarter of a more than statistically ample sample of 2,220 adults questioned between March and April this year. There is no disguising it: this is who we are.