General who handled Hurricane Katrina slams Trump on Puerto Rico crisis | The Independent

The general widely considered to have turned around the government’s flailing response to Hurricane Katrina, has blasted the Trump’s administration handling of the crisis confronting Puerto Rico.

Russel Honore, who in 2005 was asked by President George W Bush to tackle the aftermath of the storm that tore into New Orleans and killed more than 1,800 people, said more people and emergency equipment should have been sent to the island in advance of Hurricane Maria.

With the island of 3.4m people having suffered so much damage, the government should also have made greater use of the military he said.