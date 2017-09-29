Former Whitewater prosecutor Ken Starr is not Mr. Popularity in Democratic circles but he did go on record telling Trump to cut it out, it being the abasement of public discourse, specifically with regard to the public humiliation of Jeff Sessions. That was in late July and Starr just spoke with Brian Williams last night about the status of the Trump Russia investigation.
Ken Starr Predicts That Trump Will Be Under Oath Before Russia Probe Ends
